Arab nations blockading Qatar add two entities, 11 individuals to terrorism list, say Doha funded them

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt on Thursday added two entities and 11 individuals to their terror lists.

The two organisations comprise the International Islamic Council, known as Massaa, and the World Union of Muslim Scholars, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The added entities are terror organisations working for promoting terrorism by spreading hate speech under the cloak of Islam to facilitate different terrorist activities.

"The individuals have perpetrated different acts of terror directly funded by Qatar at various levels, including using Qatari passports and working under the cover of Qatari charitable organisations to facilitate their activities," the quartet said in a joint statement.

The four countries severed political and commercial ties with Qatar earlier this year, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

Qatar has strongly denied the charges.