Anti H1B posters plastered in the heart of Silicon Valley train network BART

Anti H1B posters have been plastered in prominent Bay Area Rapid Transport (BART) train stations, will soon be seen inside trains in the heart of San Francisco Bay Area and will stay there for at least a full month in an ad buy worth $80,000 bang in the middle of the new H1B filing season which opens April 2.

BART is among the busiest rapid transport systems in the United States with an average of ~ 425,000 weekday passengers and ~124 million annual passengers in fiscal year 2017. At least three stations - Civic Center Station, Oakland's 12th St. and 19th Street Stations are marquee locations, from what Bay Area newspapers are reporting.

Paid for by Progressives for Immigration Reform, the anti H1B ad’s lexicon fans the very flames of anti-immigrant sentiment that put Trump into the White House.

Addressing “US tech workers”, the ad says “Your companies think you are expensive, undeserving & expendable. Congress, fix H-1B law so companies must seek & hire U.S. workers!”

“I’ve lived here for 10 years. I’ve never seen so much anger against us. Remember, this is not a dark alley, it’s an essential public transport system. Thousands of people are going to be seeing these posters. Imagine the possible consequences…”, says Bharati, a Bay Area H1B worker who says she feels “lucky” she can drive to work and not have to take the train with these ads plastered everywhere.

Firstpost left messages over the weekend to speak with Progressives for Immigration Reform, the organisation that has reportedly paid for the ads.

In a report headlined BART reluctantly allows group to paper stations, trains with ads attacking visa, Mercury News reports that Progressive’s $80,000 buy covers more than “250 panel ads and 100 smaller in-train ads, which will be seen on both sides of the Bay”.

On Twitter, BART riders and techies in the city are reacting with disgust and shock.

Awful, anti-immigrant ads in the BART station today. Where can I donate to support the exact opposite of this? 😞 pic.twitter.com/24x23OmV8S — Don McCurdy (@donrmccurdy) March 16, 2018

“BART is supposed to be for everyone!!! How will immigrants feel when they see these disgusting advertisements on their commute?”, writes Karin Spirn, also on Twitter.

Progressives for Immigration Reform and ustechworkers.com are the two names listed on the ad that’s circulating online. Progressives for Immigration Reform’s motto aligns neatly with the nativist policies of Trump's immigration policy lead Stephen Miller at his fiery best. It is timed to coincide with the H1B filing season that opens April 2, just after Easter weekend in the US.

How an ad campaign like this will do in a blue state like California is merely a fringe issue. Campaigns like these are fairly easy to replicate and seed in an exponential fashion because of sheer location where millions of people must travel every day. If cash flow is not a concern for lobbyists hell bent on maligning the H1B visa, then every Indian stronghold in America is a potential target for this hate campaign in a crucial election year.