Angela Merkel says US will be 'most welcome' at G20 summit in Germany

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the United States is "an important part" of the Group of 20 summit, which her country is hosting next month, and that "they will be most welcome by the German government despite all differences in opinion."

Despite the warm words, Merkel, who was speaking at a pre-summit event in Hamburg on Monday, nonetheless renewed her criticism of US president Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord, which she called a "bitter blow."

Merkel and Trump have had an uneasy relationship since Trump took office in January.

The chancellor has criticised several of Trump's policy decisions including his project to build a wall against immigrants on the US's southern border.

Trump, on the other hand, has condemned Germany for its export-driven economy and for taking in so many migrants in 2015.