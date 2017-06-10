You are here:
  Angela Merkel praises German Army in attempt to ease tensions between military and govt

Jun, 10 2017

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is praising the country's army as "indispensable" amid friction between military and government over the handling of a series of scandals in the Bundeswehr.

File Image of Angela Merkel

It is under scrutiny over allegations of abuse, the discovery of suspected far-right extremists in its ranks and questions over its ability to fulfil its missions.

In a pre-recorded video on Friday, Merkel said "there were events recently that deserved to be criticised."

But she insisted that "the vast majority of soldiers are performing an invaluable service."

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen angered some in the military with her sweeping criticism while investigations into alleged wrongdoing were still underway.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the army filed a criminal complaint against an officer who jokingly called for a military putsch.


