Angela Merkel calls G7 talks 'unsatisfactory,' says leaders 'in dark' about Trump's climate change intentions

WorldAFPMay, 27 2017 18:52:52 IST

London: German leader Angela Merkel said Saturday that US president Donald Trump's G7 partners remained in the dark about his intentions on climate change, calling the debate at a summit in Sicily "very unsatisfactory".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy. AP

"The whole discussion on the topic of climate was very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory" Merkel said.

"Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the US will remain in the Paris accord or not," she added.


Published Date: May 27, 2017 06:52 pm

