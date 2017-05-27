Angela Merkel calls G7 talks 'unsatisfactory,' says leaders 'in dark' about Trump's climate change intentions

London: German leader Angela Merkel said Saturday that US president Donald Trump's G7 partners remained in the dark about his intentions on climate change, calling the debate at a summit in Sicily "very unsatisfactory".

"The whole discussion on the topic of climate was very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory" Merkel said.

"Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the US will remain in the Paris accord or not," she added.