You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Amnesty International's Turkey chairman arrested on charges of membership in terror group

Amnesty International's Turkey chairman arrested on charges of membership in terror group

WorldAPJun, 10 2017 15:33:13 IST

Istanbul: Turkey's official news agency says Amnesty International's chairman in the country has been formally arrested pending trial on charges of membership in a terror group.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Anadolu news agency reported early Saturday that lawyer Taner Kilic was ordered arrested in the western province of Izmir along with five other attorneys who are accused of using an encrypted communication program, ByLock. Kilic was detained Tuesday.

ByLock is allegedly used by the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey blames for orchestrating last summer's coup attempt.

Amnesty International called Kilic's arrest a "devastating injustice." Its secretary general Salil Shetty said the case is proof of Turkey's arbitrary and sweeping crackdown in the aftermath of the failed coup.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested for alleged links to Gulen since last summer.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 03:33 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 03:33 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores