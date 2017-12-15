AIMMM calls Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision 'unjustified, irresponsible', urges New Delhi to openly support Palestine

Mumbai: The All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), a confederation of Muslim organisations, on Thursday said United States president Donald Trump's declaration recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is "unjustified and irresponsible".

"The American move to declare Jerusalem as capital of Israel is unjustified and irresponsible. It is a violation of human rights of Palestinian people, we oppose it to the core. We have been with Palestinian people and we will remain with them," Hafiz Athar Ali, president of the ad-hoc committee of AIMMM Mumbai, told reporters on Thursday.

Saeed Khan, vice-president of the committee, said President Trump had destroyed decades of diplomacy and disrupted Arab-Israeli peace talks.

"The Government of India must take a note of it. The Indian policy should be in favour of Palestine since we believe in human rights and justice. It is time for the government to come forward and support the Palestinian people and oppose the declaration made by Trump," he said.

Trump's announcement last week prompted an outpouring of anger in the Muslim and Arab world.