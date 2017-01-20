Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, how we think he would redo JFK's iconic speech

What if Donald Trump stole JFK's speech or at least plagiarised it in today's context?

On that cold day in 1960 when his rhetoric warmed the world Kennedy said this about Hollywood: "The happy relationship between the arts and politics which has characterised our long history I think reached a culmination tonight." All of Hollywood was there.

The Donald would say: Streep is a lousy actress. Eastwood has shot his bullets and the rest of you make stupid films, what were you doing there applauding her at the Golden Globes, Denzil Washington and Tommy Lee Jones, you over-rated lot. Relationship, what relationship?

On the nation — ask not what you can do for your country, ask instead what I can do to your country in four years, have you thought of that? Let the word go forth from this time and place that this fella Obama has thirty minutes to pack and get out of here and there is a flight leaving for Kenya in the morning...yes indeed, the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans and they are still trying to figure out where the fire is lit and how the hell did this happen.Could it be the heat under the seat of their pants?

We shall pay any price (well, I can afford it, don't know about you) bear any burden (my billions are safe with the kids) endure any hardship (what's the vintage of the wine) support any friend (hey, Vlad, let's have some shots,stoll) oppose any foe,(well now, let me see, Mexico certainly, all the raghead nations, Ch-ainnn-a and those other fellas who don't like me) to ensure the survival and the success of liberty (as I see it, so who dat woman sitting in the front row, looks like Hillary Clinton...it is her, what's she doing here, shouldn't she be in jail).

Robert Frost read these lines for JFK:

"The glory of a next Augustan age

Of a power leading from its strength and pride,

Of young ambition eager to be tried,

Firm in our free beliefs without dismay,

In any game the nations want to play.

A golden age of poetry and power

Of which this noonday's the beginning hour.

Donald this evening will probably say, 'it is incredible, it is wonderful, it's tremendous, it's awesome, it is splendid, but I have no idea what it means.

This is what Kennedy said to the media:

...that is why our press was protected by the First (emphasised) Amendment — the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasise the trivial and sentimental, not to simply "give the public what it wants — but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold educate and sometimes even anger public opinion...The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and secret proceedings."

Donald will say: Disgraceful. CNN you are fake news, Buzzfeed is for the buzzards, you, I cannot stand so go away and frankly, I don't want the press around, I don't need them, they need me, smoke that Mr NBC, owned by Comcast, you people are biased, inaccurate and bad... just can't get much worse. As for Alec Baldwin, lemme just take the oath this afternoon and then will come the consequences."

Not long to wait.