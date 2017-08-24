After Trump flak, Pakistani PM, security officials meet to frame response

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday chaired his second National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to prepare a strategy in response to US President Donald Trump's new policy for the region.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committee, the services chiefs and Ministers of Defence, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Finance, the News International reported.

Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Nasser Janjua (retd) also attended the meeting.

Trump announced his strategy for the region earlier this week, harshly criticising Pakistan for providing a safe haven to "agents of chaos".

The US President cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan, the daily reported.

In response, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan was not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment of its contributions.

The Foreign Office urged Washington to work with Islamabad against terrorism. Statement further said that criticism by US President Donald Trump was "disappointing".