After New York city bombing, Donald Trump renews call for ending 'lax' immigration system, vows to end diversity visa

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed calls to end immigration based on family ties in view of the two recent terrorist attacks that rocked New York.

Blaming a "lax" immigration system for the bomb attack by a Bangladeshi immigrant, Trump said he will end the diversity visa and chain migration system "fast", both of which gives green cards to foreign nationals.

Trump issued a statement on Tuesday after the morning's terrorist attack, carried out by Bangladeshi-native Brooklyn resident Akayed Ullah. He detonated a pipe bomb in the 42nd Street passageway tunnel in midtown Manhattan, injuring himself and three others.

Calling the bombing at a New York transportation hub by Ullah "attempted mass murder", Trump said: "Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security".

Ullah's attack was the second terrorist attack in New York in less than two months.

On 31 October, an immigrant from Uzbekistan drove a small truck into pedestrians near the World Trade Centre killing eight people.

"There have now been two terrorist attacks in New York City in recent weeks carried out by foreign nationals here on green cards. The first attacker came through the visa lottery and the second through chain migration," Trump told reporters after he signed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2018.

"We're going to end both of them: The lottery system and chain migration. We're going to end them. Fast. Congress must get involved immediately, and they are involved immediately and I can tell you we have tremendous support. They will be ended," said the US president.

In his remarks, Trump praised first responders, "local police and federal law enforcement for their quick action."

Trump announced immigration reform proposals in August that would end chain immigration and a green card lottery system that allows people from some countries like Uzbekistan and Bangladesh to immigrate without sponsorship or professional qualification.