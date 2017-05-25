After Manchester Arena attack, Ariana Grande suspends world tour till 5 June

London: American pop singer Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour until 5 June in the wake of the deadly attack at her concert in Manchester that claimed the lives of 22 people, including children.

The 23-year-old singer's scheduled concerts in Europe — including two in London's O2 Arena as well as all others until the one planned for 5 June in Switzerland — have been cancelled as Grande wanted to pay "proper respects to those lost", reported The Guardian.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," the tour's promoters confirmed in a statement.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

Grande, who, hours after the attack, tweeted that she was "broken" and at a loss for words, returned to her home town of Boca Raton in Florida on Tuesday.

Her current 'The Dangerous Woman Tour' is in support of her third studio album, Dangerous Woman, which released last year on 20 May. The tour began on 3 February, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The album is the follow-up to her 2014 studio album My Everything and features guest appearances from Minaj, Lil Wayne, Macy Gray and Future. The lead single Dangerous Woman was released on 11 March, 2016.