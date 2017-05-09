After India and Afghanistan, Iran attacks Pakistan over cross-border terrorism: Here's what the 3 countries have to say

While India's perennial complaints about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan are known to the world community, similar complaints from Islamabad's western neighbours — Afghanistan and Iran in the recent past may add more credibility to India's longstanding stance of Pakistan being a major sponsor of terrorism.

Iran

Iran, which shares a 909-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, has been vocal about the cross-border terrorism from the Balochistan province. It is to be noted that the Iran's security issue with Pakistan is closely linked to the Balochistan separatist movement, which is active in both countries.

Another aspect which complicates the problem is the general belief in Pakistan-based Sunni groups that the Shiite Iran does not conform to the tenets of Islam, noted The Economic Times.

It is in this context that Tehran on Monday warned Pakistan that it would hit terrorist safe havens inside that country if the government does not confront militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran said Jaish ul-Adl, a Sunni militant group, had shot the guards with long-range guns, fired from inside Pakistan.

Major-General Mohammad Baqeri, the chief of Iranian Armed Forces, said the enemies were trying to make up for their failures through hiring terrorists to target Iran's borders or interests. He said the method was that of "cowardly thieves and bandits" and would only bring the enemies "humiliation and ignominy," Press TV reported.

The Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The assailants escaped into Pakistani territory immediately after the attack.

The group had also claimed responsibility for attacks that killed eight border guards in April 2015 and 14 border guards in October 2013.

Jaish ul-Adl is is a militant group that has carried out several attacks against Iranian security forces with the aim of highlighting what they say is discrimination against minority groups in Iran.

Afghanistan

According to The Economic Times, successive Afghan regimes since the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan have also raised the issue of Pakistan supporting Taliban.

It is known fact that it was the Pakistani military establishment, under the leadership of former ISI chief Hamid Gul, who nurtured the Taliban. In fact, Pakistan was one of the three countries which maintained full diplomatic relations with Taliban-ruled Kabul. The other two countries were Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The report also noted that Pakistan's sponsorship of Taliban was part of its "strategic depth" doctrine of keeping a hold over the country which is considered a gateway to Central Asia.

India

India's position on Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism is the most well-known of all.

New Delhi has been pointing out Pakistan-based terror group's hand in several terror strikes across the country, including the 26/11 attacks.

India's bone of contention with Pakistan has been the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir, where border infiltration by Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad has wrecked the security situation in the Valley.

