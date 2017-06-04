Six Afghanistan policemen killed, nine injured in 'insider attack'

Kabul: Six policemen have been killed and nine others wounded in insider attacks in southern Kandahar and central Uruzgan provinces in Afghanistan, the media reported on Sunday.

Two policemen killed six of their colleagues and injured five others in the Haji Arab area of Kandahar city on Saturday night, a security official told Pajhwok News on condition of anonymity.

The attackers, who tried to flee, were shot dead by the security forces.

Separately, four more policemen were injured in infighting in central Uruzgan province. Police officer Abdul Qavi Umari said a clash erupted among policemen on Saturday evening.

Four policemen were injured in the incident, he said.

Insider attacks in the past had claimed the lives of security personnel in Kandahar and other parts of the war-battered country.