Afghanistan: Suicide attacker detonates car bomb at entrance of 'Save the Children' office in Jalalabad, 11 injured

Kabul: Gunmen stormed an office of Save the Children in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, in an ongoing attack that has wounded at least 11 people.

"At around 9.10 am, a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb at the entrance of Save the Children's compound in police district three of Jalalabad city," Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

"A group of armed men then entered the compound. So far 11 wounded people have been brought to hospitals."

Mohammad Amin, who was inside the compound when the attackers stormed inside, told AFP from his hospital bed that he heard "a big blast".

"We ran for cover and I saw a gunman hitting the main gate with an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) to enter the compound. I jumped out of the window," Amin said.

The attack comes days after Taliban gunmen raided a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.