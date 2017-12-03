Afghanistan: Five killed, eight injured in motorcycle bomb blast outside Jalalabad soccer stadium

Kabul: An Afghan official says a motorcycle bomb in eastern Nangarhar province killed at least five people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight were wounded in Sunday's blast, which took place outside of a soccer stadium in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Khogyani says the explosion took place shortly after a pro-government rally ended at the soccer stadium. The rally had been packed with supporters of the government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

On Saturday, two intelligence service members, including the director of the Jalalabad intelligence department were killed, and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians were wounded in multiple bomb attacks by Islamic State militants in Jalalabad.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State group is seeking to expand its footprint in Afghanistan.

The attack began when a rocket was fired toward a private TV station in Jalalabad, and when security arrived at the scene a blast took place followed later by a third explosion, said Khogyani.

The wounded include five police, two members of the intelligence service and three civilians.

An Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack on a local TV and radio station in Jalalabad in a statement that was also posted on its Aamaq news agency website.

"Fighters of the Islamic State targeted with a rocket the building of Inekas radio station in Jalalabad city" the statement said.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital Kabul. He said the explosive was planted on a container belonging to security forces.

In eastern Logar province, unknown gunmen shot and killed two people including a tribal elder, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack took place Friday evening in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar, he said.

He said both ware targeted as they exited a mosque and the attackers were able to flee.