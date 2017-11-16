Afghanistan: Explosion near restaurant at Lab-e-Jar square in Kabul City; two killed, eight injured

A major explosion was reported outside a restaurant in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday afternoon, killing two and wounding eight others, according to media reports.

The blast occurred in Lab-e-Jar square in Kabul's PD4 area, where a number of Jamiat-e-Islami party members had gathered including Zia Massoud, former advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, TOLO news reported.

Three cars were destroyed, prompting security forces to cordon off the area, the report added.

The country has seen an increase in terror attacks in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Taliban fighters stormed some 15 security posts in three different districts in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province overnight, killing at least 27 policemen. The attacks took place in the Maywand and Zhari districts and some gun battles lasted for hours. According to Matiullah Helal, acting provincial police spokesman, 45 Taliban militants were killed and 35 others wounded.

In a separate incident, Taliban fighters also attacked police security posts in Western Farah province in the Pusht Road district killing eight police officers

A week ago, a heavy explosion was reported at a police station in Afghanistan's Helmand province killing one policeman and wounding five others.

In October, the Taliban had unleashed a series of attacks targeting police compounds and government facilities with suicide bombers in the country's south, east and west, killing at least 74 people.

These repeated attacks promoted NATO to boost its training mission in Afghanistan by 3,000 troops. This will increase the number of troops from 13,000 to 16,000.

The Taliban vowed to turn Afghanistan into a "graveyard" for foreign forces after US president Donald Trump made an open-ended commitment earlier this year to keep American boots on the ground.

With inputs from agencies