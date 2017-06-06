Afghanistan blast: Seven killed, 15 injured in explosion outside mosque in Herat

A suspected bomb blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in Afghanistan killed at least seven people and wounded 15 on Tuesday, police said. Officials in the western city believe explosives were hidden in a motorcycle left in a parking area outside the Jama Masjid, a large mosque dating from the 12th century, known for its intricate blue tiles.

The attack came after a spate of violence in Kabul, where on Wednesday more than 150 people were killed and hundreds wounded in a suicide truck-bomb attack.

The blast occurred when a sewage truck packed with what Afghan president Ashraf Ghani called "military-grade" explosives detonated at the entrance to a fortified area of that city that includes foreign embassies and government buildings. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001.

"We were not the only targets, the entire diplomatic community was the target of this attack," Ghani told foreign diplomats gathered for a conference in Kabul.

Several protesters were killed in clashes with police on Friday at the bomb site, and at least a dozen people were killed when suicide bombers attacked the funeral for one of the dead protesters on Saturday.