Afghan mosque shooting kills three civilians; govt declares national day of mourning

WorldIANSJun, 10 2017 14:00:19 IST

Kabul: Three Afghan civilians were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a mosque in Paktia province, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Representational image. AP

"The shooting took place at the mosque in provincial capital Gardez city at round 8.45 pm, during Tarawih prayers," the ministry said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack came as Afghans celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Muslims offer the Tarawih prayers only during month of Ramadan.

The attack has added to recent terror-related incidents in Afghanistan. It comes just before the Afghanistan government declared Saturday as a national day of mourning to honour victims of recent terror attacks.

Scores of people mostly civilians were killed and injured following a string of attacks in the capital Kabul, Herat and Khost provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Special prayer sessions will be held in the Presidential Palace mosque and also across the country and the national flag will be flown at half mast at home and Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, the statement added.

On 31 May, 150 people were killed and over 400 other injured in a ghastly suicide attack in Kabul.

This attack was followed by another one on 3 June when three consecutive explosions rocked a funeral also in the capital killing 20 and injuring over 100 others.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:00 pm

