Adama Barrow sworn in as Gambia's new president | Reuters

DAKAR Adama Barrow was sworn in as Gambia's new president on Thursday at a ceremony in the country's embassy in neighbouring Senegal, as incumbent Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after last month's presidential election. "This is a day no Gambian will ever forget in a lifetime," Barrow said in a speech immediately after taking the oath of office. The ceremony was broadcast on Senegalese television.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Nellie Peyton; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Dominic Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.