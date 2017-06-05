Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to suspend flights to Qatar after Arab countries cut ties with nation

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday that it would suspend flights to Qatar after the United Arab Emirates was among the major Gulf states to sever ties with Doha in an unprecedented regional crisis.

Etihad said flights would stop on Monday after the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said they would cut all air, land and sea links with Qatar within 24 hours.

Etihad, which operates four return flights to Doha daily said the measure will be in place "until further notice".

Other carriers from the three Gulf countries, including Dubai's Emirates, are likely to announce similar measures.

The unprecedented measures against Doha include ordering Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days and banning citizens of the three Gulf states from travelling to Qatar.

Doha airport, along with airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has become major hubs after Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways seized a significant chunk of trans-continental travel on routes linking Western countries with Asia and Australasia.