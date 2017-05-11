63,000 children still seeking asylum in Europe: EU Agency

Brussels: The European Union's statistical agency had said that more than 63,000 children traveling without adult company had applied for asylum last year, more than half of them been Afghan and Syrian nationals.

Eurostat (an agency that publishes statistics relating to the EU) had said on Thursday that 63,300 unaccompanied minors have applied for international protection in the 28 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

It said the number was a third down from last year but still five times higher than the annual average.

More than two thirds of the minors were males and aged 16 to 17. Almost 6,300 were under 14. Almost 60 percent of the applicants sought asylum in Germany.