Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes close to Arunachal Pradesh border; no casualties reported yet

Beijing: A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of Saturday.

However, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude of the earthquake measured 6.4 on the scale. The quake was also felt in Assam.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at 6.34 am on Saturday (2234 GMT on Friday) on the Tibetan Plateau, the USGS said.

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The Nyingchi government said in a statement on its microblog that the quake’s epicentre was in an uninhabited region and that it had yet to receive any casualty reports.

It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8.31 am (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Chinese state media Xinhua said the earthquake caused power outages and damage in villages near Nyingchi, and that emergency response staff had been mobilised to investigate.

The epicentre was within 150 miles (240 kilometres) of the Indian towns of Along, Pasighat and Tezu, the USGS added. The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 kilometres.

Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.

