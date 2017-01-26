3 inmates at large after prison break in Australia

Sydney: Three offenders who escaped from an Australian youth justice centre remained at large, police said on Thursday.

At least 15 offenders escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre, 100 km from Melbourne, after a riot at the facility on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The inmates had escaped after overpowering a member of staff at the detention centre. The escapees then fled the area in stolen cars, Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent said.

"What seems to have taken place is they have assaulted a staff member and taken the keys and slash cards and using those they have managed to breach certain areas of the facility," Nugent told reporters.

Six escapees were captured shortly after leaving the facility when the car they had stolen collided with a police car during the chase and two more were later captured on foot.

Three remain on the run after Shane Patton, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that four of the seven who eluded police overnight were arrested on Thursday morning.

Police believe the three remaining escapees have split up but would soon be captured.