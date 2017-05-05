2012 Delhi gangrape case verdict: SC verdict to act as deterrent against heinous crimes, says Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on 5 May said the Supreme Court verdict in the 16 December gangrape case will act as a "deterrent" against such heinous crimes.

"It has been five years, but in this country getting justice takes decades. So justice definitely has been done. I am happy. The whole country is happy," she told reporters.

Asked about the juvenile convict who was released earlier, she said the law did not permit enhanced punishment in his case.

A judgement like this was necessary to send a stern message to people who commit such heinous crimes, the Minister said.