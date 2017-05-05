2012 Delhi gangrape case verdict: SC verdict to act as deterrent against heinous crimes, says Maneka Gandhi

You are here:
WorldPTIMay, 05 2017 17:15:22 IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on 5 May said the Supreme Court verdict in the 16 December gangrape case will act as a "deterrent" against such heinous crimes.

File image of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. AFP

"It has been five years, but in this country getting justice takes decades. So justice definitely has been done. I am happy. The whole country is happy," she told reporters.

Asked about the juvenile convict who was released earlier, she said the law did not permit enhanced punishment in his case.

A judgement like this was necessary to send a stern message to people who commit such heinous crimes, the Minister said.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 05:15 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 05:15 pm

