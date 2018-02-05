Co-Sponsor
12 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes in Badakhshan, Faryab and Sari Pul

World IANS Feb 05, 2018 14:53:43 IST

Kabul: Twelve militants were killed as Afghan military warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts in the northern Badakhshan, Faryab and Sari Pul provinces on Monday, an official said.

Representational image. Reuters

The government forces bombed Taliban hideouts in Badakhshan province's Wardoj district, killing six insurgents, said Army spokesperson Nasratullah Jamshidi.

In similar raids, the warplanes targeted Taliban compounds in Shirin Tagab district of Faryab, killing four militants, Xinhua reported.

Two more militants were killed in Sangcharak district of Sari Pul province.

Several militants sustained injuries in the bombings, the spokesman said, saying the security forces warplanes would continue to target the enemies positions in the conflict-hit country.


