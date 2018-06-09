The Guysexual’s Guide To Every Diva In The World

There’s a popular misconception that all gay men are divas, but as a marginalised group, it is no surprise that they are often characterised stereotypically. Prior to the past two decades, gay men’s portrayal in the mainstream media has been rather minimal, and when they do make it to the screen, their characters are constructed out of clichés.

'Oh! He wears prints?'

'He must be a diva.'

'Could you hear him cackling all the way across the room?'

'Definitely a diva.'

'Who else can carry off bubblegum pink?'

'That’s diva 101.'

'How else can he be dressed to kill every single time I see him?'

'He wrote the Guide To Being A Diva, I tell you.'

But that’s the thing. The Diva is not necessarily your man of fashion – he’s not the stereotypical fashion designer or the bitchy stylist you meet at the bar. The Diva hides in plain sight, he’s everywhere: the accountant from work, your next-door neighbor, your friend’s colleague, the jock from high school, you.

The Diva is like Batman – an ordinary man by day, a caped crusader (albeit with pleated pants) by night – only this vigilante rids the world of bad manners and bad dressing sense. Want to know how to sort out the fabulous from the fabulist? Here’s the Guysexual’s guide to every gay diva in the world:

The Diva says things like, "We’ve got the same numbers of hours as Beyoncé does."

He actually believes it.

*

Perpetually 26, his Sundays are Instagram-ready hours of lazy brunches, infused cocktails, and Pinterest-worthy desserts that he swears he won’t take a bite of.

The Diva will call you ‘his cookie’, but we know he wants to bite you.

*

The Diva’s favourite adjective to describe himself is also his most-searched word on Google: flawless.

*

The Diva quotes Diet Sabya.

*

The Diva feels that hipsters try too hard. He also splits up his styles into nine different categories: Formal, semi-formal, casual, semi-casual, street-chic, party-chic, disco-chic, somber and straight acting.

*

The Diva air-kisses and airbrushes so much, he can list it as a skill on his LinkedIn.

He probably has.

*

The Diva eats quotes by RuPaul for breakfast. He washes them down with a no-foam, soy milk latte and sarcasm.

*

If the Diva had longer hair, he’d flip it more often.

*

The Diva has an intense seven-step exfoliating ritual. Nine, when he’s going out for drinks.

*

He won’t drink beer, because a pint is the equivalent of seven slices of white bread (which he won’t touch). On days when he wants to let loose, he’ll have a few gin and tonics, and load them up with cucumber slices or almond bitters.

But he’ll tell you that a ‘Skinny Bitch’ is his official go-to drink. That’s also what his friends call him behind his back.

*

The Diva scrolls through Gigi Hadid’s Instagram feed at the dentist’s.

*

The Diva plans to start a crowd funding campaign to bring the Queer Eye boys to India. He has quotes by Jonathan Van Ness up on his wall. It’s all very tastefully done.

*

The Diva rates the boys he dates. He has a 4.2 rating on Uber.

*

The Diva likes his drama just the way he likes his A/W Fashion Week: with access to front row seats.

*

At least five supermodels call him their best friend, and swear that they’d die to see him in a fulfilling relationship. They wouldn’t try setting him up with any of their other (read: obviously less close) gay friends though.

*

One time, he sat next to an A-list actress on an airplane, and she told him ‘he was very pretty’. He’ll tell you it was Priyanka Chopra, but he told somebody else that it was Sonam Kapoor.

*

The Diva can’t decide whether he’s team Madonna or team Cher, but secretly, he’s team Britney.

*

The Diva hates sapiosexuals. He thinks they wear their attitude wrong.

*

The Diva might be clueless about stock options, but he can reference any shoe brand by their make and catalogue number.

*

The Diva has a RompHim jumpsuit in his online shopping cart. He plans to buy it for his birthday.

*

The Diva likes to call his aesthetic sense ‘quirky’. His haters (that’s what he calls them) seem to think it’s more ‘whimsical’.

*

The Diva references Keeping Up With The Kardashians on a regular basis. Over multiple bottles of Moet Chandon and bite-sized nibbles of overpriced cheese, he’ll tell you he feels like a ‘Khloe’. But he’s a Scott Disick.

*

The Diva Instagrams his takeaway cup of cold brew coffee every morning because he thinks frappuccinos from Starbucks are ‘too mainstream’, unless it’s a Unicorn frappuccino.

*

The Diva dreams of marrying the Boy (it’ll be a white wedding), and he regularly leaves thirsty comments on his Instagram feed. They always go unnoticed.

*

With his undeniable wit and free-for-all sass, the Diva is every straight girl’s wet-dream-come-true: because he’s a fashion-spouting sounding board that she doesn’t even have to friendzone. Like they say, he’s the perfect summer accessory.

I’ll tell you a secret? The Diva feels the same way about her.

Illustration courtesy Amrai Dua