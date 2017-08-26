The 50 Other Things You Hear At Every LGBT Party

You can sum up every gay party broadly into two categories: free flowing boys, and free flowing cocktails. What else is there to life, you ask?

Great vibes, endless pitchers of sangria and pretty boys aside, each soiree is also a bundle of sassy one-liners and anecdotes — ones that you’d be (most definitely) lending a ear to, when you are not lending a cigarette to the hot boy across the dance floor. We’ve already swept through 50 of such well-worded gems at a previous party; but there’s always space for more, just like there’s always space for that one last drink. Are you ready to put the contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race to shame?

Here are 50 other cult lines you’ll hear on your way to the bar, as you push your way through a gaggle of sequined men at the next LGBT rager:

1. ‘I’ll have a regular beer. Do you have change for 2000 though?’

2. ‘I should have just come straight to the after party…’

3. ‘But wait, there is an after party, right?’

4. ‘Oh damn! Hide me! I hooked up with that guy two weeks ago, and I don’t want to say hi!’

5. ‘Can you make me a vodka soda with four cubes of ice? Hold the soda…’

6. ‘If I stand right next to the bar, do you think someone will buy me a drink?’

7. ‘Why were you in the bathroom for so long?’

8. ‘He’s not my type, you can have him,’

9. ‘Oh wow! Can you believe it? He really looks nothing like his Grindr profile picture!’

10. ‘Today’s guest list is like my Grindr screen, you know what I mean?’

11. ‘Next time I come here, I am going to get a straight friend along so I am not the most awkward person in the room…’

12. ‘Hold my drink? I heard that the smoking zone is where all the cute boys are…’

13. ‘They really need to hold these at a different club — I feel like I’ve embarrassed myself in front of all the bartenders here…’

14. 'I am scared to go the restroom! Maybe I’ll just hold it in…’

15. ‘Okay, just because you are in a relationship doesn’t mean you need to have your blinders on like a horse! Do you see the open buffet that I do?’

16. ‘I am telling you! He was definitely wearing the same clothes the last time around.’

17. ‘I think I need a shot of tequila to calm my nerves, okay, make that three shots of tequila…’

18. ‘What’s this I heard about you planning to call it a night and leave early? The party’s not over till they hand out the plastic cups!’

19. ‘Umm, I’ve been waiting here for like five minutes for my drink…heelllooo?’

20. ‘Umm, I don’t want to sound awkward, but is your Grindr name TheExcalibur by any chance? You look really familiar!’

21. ‘I only came to this one because it was 15 minutes away….’

22. ‘If his pants get any tighter, he’s going to need some surgery.’

23. ‘When was the last time I saw you? At Fashion Week two months ago? Why didn’t you come say hi? I was right by the bar!’

24. ‘Can you split that on two credit cards?’

25. ‘I can’t wait to get into a relationship just so I can stop coming to these gigs, to be honest.’

26. ‘Hi! Can I buy you a drink? No? Your friend, maybe?’

27. 'I can’t believe he just called me bro.’

28. ‘Is it too soon to ask someone if I can bump a cigarette off them?’

29. ‘Oh wait! I don’t remember if I’ve slept with him or not…should I go and say hi?’

30. ‘Are you serious? Who comes to these alone?’

31. ‘I might have gone overboard with the pre-gaming. I am feeling slightly sick. Why didn’t you tell me that chugging that entire bottle of wine was a bad idea?’

32. ‘I am just going to find myself a corner and make fun of everyone else here…’

33. ‘I don’t know whether I am drunk or not, but I feel like I need to tell you that I’ve never had an orgasm.’

34. ‘I can’t believe I went on a two day salt cleanse for such a dull night, but tell me – can you see my cheekbones? Do they look like they can cut through glass?’

35. ‘I can’t believe I had to go through three hours of grinding for another night on Grindr.’

36. ‘I don’t know whether it’s the techno music, the lights or my gin and tonic, but I really feel like the bartender was hitting on me right now.’

37. ‘How many calories do you think a glass of sangria has?’

38. ‘Did all the hot men collectively decide to sit this one out?’

39. ‘On a scale of 1 to 10, how "effortlessly put together" do I look?’

40. ‘If he’s a seven on the dance floor, he’s most definitely a nine in bed…’

41. ‘I am going to play a game where I count the number of people who I’ve blocked on Grindr.’

42. ‘This crowd is so 2012!’

43. ‘That man in the corner looks like my math professor from school... oh wait, hold on… OH MY GOD…it is my math professor from school!’

44. ‘Who cares about Section 377 when all the boys out here are elevens!’

45. ‘My beer goggles are definitely not helping tonight.’

46. ‘Who calls them beer goggles? Call them Scotch sunnies or gin glares, maybe?’

47. ‘Seriously, does anyone know where the after party is?’

48. ‘There are more gay men here than the ZARA clearance sale!’

49. ‘Do you have any idea what the DJ is playing? He’s cute though…’

50. ‘I think I said hi to him twice tonight — do you think he’ll think I am hitting on him? Is it okay if I am hitting on him?’

Illustration courtesy Amrai Dua