PrideTalk: 37 People Tell Us What Pride Means to Them in a Post-377 World

We’ve come full circle, boys and girls.

In less than a week, the city walks its eleventh ever Pride March – which means, the city's (and the country’s) gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender brethren will take to the streets to walk for freedom, for love, and for everything in between.

This year is a monumental one as it marks the city’s first ever Pride March after the Supreme Court’s decision to read down parts of Section 377, thus making same-sex relationships legal (and the world a happy place again)!

Which is why, to honour the day and prove how important the cause is, I asked 37 queer folks what #Pride means to them in this (ever-so-slightly) progressive world. Our relationships may be legal on this bright(er) day, but we still have miles to go before we get the rights we deserve: workplace equality, the right to marry, anti-discrimination laws. The list goes on, but the questions don’t.

I asked, and the answers poured in from everywhere. Here’s what they all had to say:

Finally being and cherishing who I am and not giving a damn about what the neighborhood aunties will think.

—Arnav, poet

Not having to assure people that you like ‘girls and boys’.

—Harikesh, legal consultant

Being able to express myself the way I really want to. As the best (and truest) version of myself.

—Kartik, copywriter

Stop trying to obsessively define queerness. Be inclusive. Be loving. Be kind. Be cool.

—Mahima, writer

In fact, it shouldn’t need a definition. I don’t need to explain what, why or who. Straight people don’t come out or give explanations, so why should we?

—Thangsing, blogger

Self-acceptance. As a biromantic homosexual, it took me 17 years to accept who I really am.

—Arunava, chef

Not making a conscious effort to hide my sexuality.

—Saumya, student

Feeling brave enough to wear makeup and heels as a cis man.

—Harshvir, daytime diva

Pride means, to be you.

—Harsh, poet

Not feeling guilty for loving or wanting what your heart truly desires.

—Tanvi, team leader

Joy.

—Arzoo, illustrator

As a bisexual woman, I want reactions to be ‘OMG tell us about her!’ instead of ‘Oh, so are you gay now?’

—Diya, Netflix addict

Being as proud of your crush as your straight friends are of their's.

—Ronak, marketing intern

Breathing freely.

—Ananya, student

The strength to come out to my parents.

—Soham, not disclosed

Being able to take all the negativity that has been thrown my way, and make it my personal strength.

—Arjun, MBA student

Companies capitalising on a social movement.

—Alankrita, HR professional

It’s plain, pure joy. The joy of homonormalisation!

—Tushar, baker

Professing my love without the fear of trolling.

—Pokhraj, student

People not saying things like ‘I’m okay with queers as long as they are not affectionate in public.'

—Hiranmayi, Tumblr connoisseur

It’s all about being someone you’re proud to be and not ashamed to accept.

—Anukul, management trainee

A sense of knowing and appreciating who you really are.

—Iti, architect

Finding love and the strength to finally come out to my parents.

—Dirk, entrepreneur

Educating others about the LGBTQIA+ community and not feeling uncomfortable because of it.

—Prajwal, fashion student

The right to just be. To be treated without prejudice or discrimination, just as an equal.

—Chittajit, science enthusiast

A colourful world.

—Eklavya, college student

Focusing on the rights and freedom of the lesser-known members of the queer spectrum.

—Rakesh, chemical engineer

Pride still means the same, pre or post Section 377: Be yourself unapologetically.

—Paartho, columnist

Freedom.

—Abhilash, consultant

The granting of civil liberties and marriage rights.

—Kavita, panel moderator

Finally owning that runway walk I pretend to do on the streets — fierce and liberated.

—Shethin, lawyer

Developing positive self-statements.

—Naveed, writer

Greater responsibility to ensure some real change happens in the society.

—Indrajeet, queer rights activist

Loving myself first.

—Hruday, actor

To be more positive towards my sexual orientation and fellow 250 million queer folks around the world.

—Rashi, chartered accountant

Breaking stereotypes, and making straight people realise the different shades of the queer spectrum.

—Lokesh, researcher.

Being ‘normal’.

—Rishabh, graphic designer

—Illustration by Amrai Dua