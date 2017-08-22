Hyderabad to host Asia's largest startup conclave, August Festival on August 26

Entrepreneurship opportunities in sports, along with others, would be debated at a start up conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 26 and 27. The fifth edition of August Fest would have two events — Scale Up festival and the Sports Carnival. Over 60 business leaders and sports personalities are expected to speak at the events and ten workshops will be held, Adi Vemuru, one of the organisers, told reporters in Hyderabad today.

Seasoned shuttler Jwala Gutta said such events are needed to establish an eco-system for sports to take a major leap. Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the August Fest, into its fifth year, would provide guidance to start up enthusiasts. The state government would promote start ups, he said. There are opportunities for start ups in sports as well with competitive leagues coming up in different sports, he added.

The August Fest bills itself as "Asia's largest Startup Festival." A Future Festival will focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, chatbots, internet of things, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotics and data science. The date of the Future Festival is yet to be decided. The first leg of the festival took place in Mumbai on August 19, with a focus on new media content.

With inputs from PTI