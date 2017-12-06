1/7
Yamaha has priced the 2018 edition of the YZF-R1 in India at Rs 20.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Yamaha Europe
The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 gets an updated Quick Shift System (QSS) which allows clutch less downshifts and upshifts at full throttle. Image: Yamaha Europe
The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 borrows styling cues from the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike. Image: Yamaha Europe
The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike inspired by the R1 received a few upgrades for 2018 that brings it at oar with the competition in the litre class segment. Image: Yamaha Europe
<br />The YZF-R1 comes with a 998cc, inline 4-cylinder, cross-plane crankshaft engine which produces 200PS and 112.4Nm of peak torque. Image: Yamaha Europe
It is also the first street legal, production motorcycle to use a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Image: Yamaha Europe
The 2018 YZF-R1 also has a raft of electronic aids such as Launch Control, Slide Control, banking-sensitive Traction Control and ABS. Image: Yamaha Europe
