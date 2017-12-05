The Lamborghini Urus in Images: The Italian super car maker's re-entry into the sports utility vehicle segment
Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of peak torque. Image: Lamborghini
With 162.7 horsepower per litre figures the Lamborghini Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class. Image: Lamborghini
The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in a blistering 3.6 seconds. Image: Lamborghini
The proprietory Lamborghini hexagonal theme is seen throughout interior elements such as air vents, door handles and even in items such as the cup holders and airbag modules. Image: Lamborghini
Multifunction switches are intuitively located on the steering wheel to control the infotainment system referred to as the Lamborghini Infotainment System. Image: Lamborghini
The design of the Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as its super sports car lineup. Image: Lamborghini
Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 05:15 pm
