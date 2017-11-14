1/8
Motorola Moto X4 has been priced in India at Rs 20,999 for the 3 GB RAM variant and Rs 22,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
2/8
The Motorola Moto X4 introduces a new design, making it distinguishing factor from its Moto G and Moto Z series smartphones. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
3/8
Motorola decided to drop Android One for its Indian version of the Moto X, opting to continue with its familiar stock-like UI with rounded App icons. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
4/8
Motorola Moto X4 gets a USB type-C charging port with Motorola's proprietary TurboCharge capability. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
5/8
The dual-nano sim tray on the Motorola Moto X4 has been moved to the top of the phone. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
6/8
The mid-ranged device manages to add IP68 water resistance, a rarity when it comes to devices with a similar price tag. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
7/8
A major highlight of the Motorola Moto X4 is its dual-lens primary camera module. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
8/8
The Motorola Moto X4 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset inside and will go on sale starting at 11:59 pm on 13 November. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda
