Laptops, monitors, 2-in-1s, mixed reality headsets and more: The best of ASUS, from IFA 2017
The ASUS ROG Chimera gaming laptop is the first such device with a blisteringly fast, 144 Hz display. Backing up that display is a powerful Nvidia GTX 1080
ASUS' Windows Mixed Reality Headset was unveiled at the event. It features a polygonal pattern on the front and support for inside-out tracking. ASUS also claims that it's very easy to set up and extremely ergonomic.
Feast your eyes on what is claimed to be the world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop with discrete graphics, the ASUS ZenBook Flip 14.
An extremely thin and light convertible laptop this. The ZenBook Flip S features a 360-degree hinge and support for Intel's 8th generation Core platform
This fancy new router features support for AC2900 speeds and MU-MIMO. It even houses a 1.8 GHz dual-core processor. It's called the RT-AC86U.
Published Date: Sep 02, 2017 01:51 pm
| Updated Date: Sep 02, 2017 01:51 pm