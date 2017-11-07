Lamborghini and MIT partner to present the new design concept car Terzo Millennio
Italian carmaker Lamborghini collaborated with MIT to present the new design concept “Lamborghini of the Terzo Millennio”. Image Credits: Lamborghini
The collaboration between Lamborghini and MIT is to address the future of the super sports car in five different dimensions. Image Credits: Lamborghini
Each wheel of the Terzo Millennio corporates an integrated electric engine paving the path for creating a “Lamborghini Electric”. Image Credits: Lamborghini
The Terzo Millenio’s virtual cockpit has a Piloted Driving simulation which takes the driver on a virtual track by a virtual expert. Image Credits Lamborghini
The project will also aim to combine technology to monitor the whole carbon fiber structure of the Terzo Millennio and let the car detect cracks and damages in its substructure. Image Credits: Lamborghini
Published Date: Nov 07, 2017 10:09 pm
| Updated Date: Nov 07, 2017 10:58 pm