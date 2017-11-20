IGX 2017 in pictures: A look at the cosplayers at the annual gaming event
The judges at the cosplay event at IGX 2017. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
The trio who planned to come in from different cities to unite at IGX 2017 as League of Legends characters. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
A participant playing Artanis from the popular title StarCraft. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
A participant cosplaying Green lantern from Injustice 2. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
A participant playing Bill 'Mad Dog' Rizer from the classic game Contra. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
A participant cosplaying Tinker from Dota 2. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
Cosplayers of characters from popular Blizzard title Overwatch at IGX 2017. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
A character from World of Warcraft cosplayed at Indian Games Expo 2017. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 05:03 pm
| Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017 05:03 pm