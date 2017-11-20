1/13
This time the Indian Games Expo was held at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
2/13
Similar to the last year, Sony had a large presence at the Expo with booths dedicated to AAA console titles, VR titles and PlayLink games. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
3/13
There was a separate section for PlayStation VR experience with Grand Turismo. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
4/13
Sony had considerably increased the number of booths for gamers to experience the VR games. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
5/13
Sony was well prepared with multiple rows of gaming stations for gamers to play latest AAA titles on. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
6/13
A number of PC rig builders were also present at the expo so that users can check the latest in PC hardware. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
7/13
Gamers got the chance to try out the latest games running on latest and considerably powerful PC gaming hardware. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
8/13
Ubisoft was also present at the expo along with its latest games including FarCry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
9/13
Sony was also selling PlayStation accessories including AAA games so that users can visit the place, try and buy games. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
10/13
The gaming expo pulled a considerable number of people as the day progressed. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
11/13
We got the chance to play FarCry 5 demo on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
12/13
Other gaming titles like NBA 2018 and the WWE2K18 were also available at the event for gamers to game on. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
13/13
We also tried out hand at PlayStation VR with Gran Turismo. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda
