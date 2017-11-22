Farewell to Saturn: NASA releases last mosaic images of Saturn captured by Cassini
"A Farewell to Saturn". Image: NASA.
Some moons of Saturn can be seen in the image. Image: NASA.
The final image of Saturn captured by the Voyager 1 Spacecraft. Image: NASA.
This image of Saturn's S rings is one of the last images sent by Cassini back to the Earth. Image: NASA.
"The Last Dance" by NASA/Ian Regan
Published Date: Nov 22, 2017 07:24 pm
| Updated Date: Nov 22, 2017 07:24 pm