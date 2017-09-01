1/8
Upgrades to the 2017 Octavia RS include cosmetic changes to the exterior design (all of which are impressive for once).
Upgrades to the 2017 Octavia RS include cosmetic changes to the exterior design (all of which are im
2/8
The front bumpers on the new Octavia RS get a larger air dam and air scoops compared to the standard model.
The front bumpers on the new Octavia RS get a larger air dam and air scoops compared to the standard
3/8
The front grille is finished in polished black and goes well with the 17-inch black alloy rims on the sides.
The front grille is finished in polished black and goes well with the 17-inch black alloy rims on th
4/8
The subtle yet classy RS branding is present on the door brackets.
The subtle yet classy RS branding is present on the door brackets.
5/8
Interiors come with red stitching on the Alcantara leather and a bigger 9.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Interiors come with red stitching on the Alcantara leather and a bigger 9.7-inch touchscreen infotai
6/8
At the rear end, the bumper gets a matte black insert with chromed exhaust tips.
At the rear end, the bumper gets a matte black insert with chromed exhaust tips.
7/8
The engine which is an upgrade over the standard motor produces 230 PS of power and is coupled to a 6-speed DSG.
The engine which is an upgrade over the standard motor produces 230 PS of power and is coupled to a
8/8
There are nine airbags, ESP along with Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Dynamic Chassis Control.
There are nine airbags, ESP along with Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Adaptive Cruise Control and