ZTE Nubia M2 Play announced with wide-angle selfie camera

ZTE has unveiled another new smartphone called the Nubia M2 Play. Earlier ZTE had released the Nubia M2 and M2 Lite and the new addition sits more closer to the M2 Lite rather than the M2 in terms of performance.

The M2 Play features an all-metal body with a curved glass screen on the front. The phone's fingerprint scanner sits below the 5.5-inch 720p LCD display that sports a pixel density of 274 PPI. The camera department consists of a 13 MP f/2.2 snapper at the rear and a 84-degree wide-angle f/2.4, 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

ZTE's Nubia M2 Play is powered by a Snapdragon 435 chipset with an eight-core set up that features Cortex-A53 cores. There's 3 GB RAM and an Adreno 505 GPU for handling the phone's graphical requirements. The Nubia M2 lite has similar octa-core processor Helio P10 chipset alongside a higher 4 GB of RAM.

In the storage department the M2 Play has an internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded up to 128 GB after putting in a microSD card. It also has a microUSB port along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone will run on Nubia UI 5.0 and will come with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. As of right now there are no pricing details available for the Nubia M2 Play.