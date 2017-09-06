ZTE launches the 4G enabled Nubia M2 Play for the Indian market at Rs 8,999

ZTE has launched the Nubia M2 Play in India after already launching it in China in June this year. The phone has been priced at Rs 8,999 and is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.

The Nubia M2 Play has a 5.5-inch HD display and comes in two colours, Black and Gold. The phone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz and an Adreno 505 GPU. The phone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable to 128 GB using a micro-SD card.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and has the Nubia UI 5.0. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded on the front of the phone in the home button.

The phone has a 3,000 mAh battery and sports a 13-MP dual camera with LED Flash, Sony CMOS sensor and a f/2.2 aperture. The front of the phone houses a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone also has 4G VoLTE supporting dual-hybrid SIM slots. In terms of connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a micro-USB port.

Late in December last year ZTE had launched Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1 for the India market where the Nubia Z11 was priced at Rs 29,999, the Nubia N1 was priced at Rs 11,999.