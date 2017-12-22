You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

Ziox mobiles launches budget smartphone Duopix R1 at Rs 6,249

News-analysis IANS Dec, 22 2017 19:55:21 IST

Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Friday launched a new smartphone, "Duopix R1", at Rs 6,249.

Ziox mobiles launhced Duopix R1. Ziox website.

Ziox mobiles launhced Duopix R1. Ziox website.

The 5-inch smartphone sports 8 MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA camera at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 2600 mAh battery.

"The smartphone ‘Duopix R1' especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer," Deepak Kabu, CEO- Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.

The dual-SIM device is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS).

The product is available across leading retail stores in the country.


Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 07:54 pm | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 07:55 pm

Also See





Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS