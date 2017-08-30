YouTube has redesigned its mobile app and logo; rolling out material design for everyone

YouTube, one of the largest websites on the internet has rolled out one of the most comprehensive revamps in recent history. According to a blog post on the official YouTube blog, the company has detailed that this revamp is rolling out in parts.

The first major change rolling out for users is a redesigned YouTube app for mobile devices. The blog post is a compilation of all the changes that YouTube has been working on over last few months. The company stated that it will ‘bring a new level of functionality and a more consistent look across’ mobile and desktop layouts of the websites.

The revamped YouTube app includes a clean design language, gestures that can move the video around along with the ability to perform functionalities like rewind or fast-forward. YouTube is also adding the ability to control the playback speed of videos for mobile app with this revamp. All the changes in the YouTube app may already be visible for some YouTube users as the company has been rolling out these updates for a few months now for a select amount of users.

It is working on ‘new ways’ where all videos will seamlessly change their shape to match the video format which users are using to watch the video. This means that the videos will change between vertical, horizontal or square orientations, depending on how you are viewing the video to provide you with the best viewing experience without any need to fiddle around in the phone. The company has also added a row of suggested videos while you are watching the video in full screen to ensure that you can discover the suggested videos without leaving the full screen mode.

Moving to the desktop side of YouTube, the company is rolling out its Material Design revamp for Desktop to everyone. The company claims that material design ensures that the look is simple, fresh and intuitive with content as the focal point in the entire experience. This means that everyone will be able to use the Dark Theme as part of Material design rollout.

Last but not the least, the company has also updated its iconic logo to match the ‘multi-screen world’ and ‘flexible design’ that will work across all these screens.