YouTube’s chief business officer (CBO) Robert Kyncl said that the video platform cannot be the 'arbiter of truth' when it comes to content on its platform.

In 2017, YouTube was targeted by governments and global authorities for allowing misinformation and fake news to flow on their platform. Speaking to the Economic Times, Robert Kyncl, the chief business officer said that YouTube does not believe in being the “arbiter of truth”.

He also said that although it intends to provide relevant information and factually correct news, it cannot confirm factual accuracy which according to him is a “tough task”. Their senior company executive also said that it cannot take the onus of fact-checking every information that flows on their platform.

Recently, YouTube introduced a feature to combat fake news and hoaxes where it would link videos with sources such as Wikipedia pages. These are called information cues. The cues will be available for those topics which have a higher number of videos.

Despite doubts about YouTube’s commitment to the problem of misinformation and fake news, YouTube reportedly has 225 million active users globally. The problem has done little to change its members.

Kyncl also added that the video platform is planning to expand YouTube Red globally which includes India.