YouTube has now restricted videos related to promotion of weapons and firearms and this will encompass videos for training people how to use arms. This comes after a host of shooting incidents in the US.

According to a Bloomberg report, a gun blogger on YouTube has reportedly left the website for Pornhub. YouTube will ban all videos which promote or link to websites that sell firearms and related accessories, including bump stocks which lets one make semi-automatic rifles fire at a faster rate. YouTube faced a lot of criticism for allowing these kinds of videos on its platform.

According to a previous report, there have been 11 shootings within 25 days 2018. And as of 20 March 2018, according to this CNN report, there have been 17 school shootings.

YouTube will also put a ban on instructional videos which teach you how to setup or manufacture a weapon. The ban also extends to videos which instruct the user about modifying one form of a firearm into another form. Weapons and accessories include ammunition, high capacity magazine, homemade silencers or suppressors, or certain firearms accessories, according to the YouTube's blog post on policy.

In 2017, there were rumours that YouTube might consider changes in policy regarding content. The content included videos related to manufacturing weapons or modifying them to bump stocks.