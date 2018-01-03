You can now link your Aadhaar and mobile numbers by calling 14546 from any telephone, here's how

At long last, we now have a UIDAI-approved process for linking your Aadhaar number with your mobile number from the comfort of your own home.

The arguments against Aadhaar and the myriad privacy issues it raises notwithstanding, it will soon be necessary to link your Aadhaar numbers to your mobile numbers to continue using telecom services.

Earlier, we would have had to head to the store or service centre operated by our operator and have them do the linking. Now, one can simply dial a number and follow the instructions presented by an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to link the numbers.

To register, simply dial 14546 and follow the instructions. To complete the linking, you'll need your Aadhaar number and the ability to receive an OTP from Aadhaar servers.

The IVRS will also ask for your consent for accessing the Aadhaar database.

An indirect benefit of such a system is that misuse of your Aadhaar data to open illegal bank accounts, as Airtel was caught doing, will not be possible.

A member of our team did try to link his Aadhaar number to his mobile number via this process, but couldn't do so because the OTP would just not arrive. This may have happened because as usual, UIDAI's servers were overloaded with requests.