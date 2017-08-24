YotaPhone 3 with dual displays and Snapdragon 625 chipset launched

After the official announcement and a leak, Yota devices has finally revealed the final design and the specifications of its Yotaphone 3.

The device can be pre-ordered from JD.com in September and will be available for sale from 18 September. The 64 GB Yotaphone 3 would be priced at $360 and the 128 GB model priced at $465. As of now, the device will only be sold in Russia and China. Details about global availability have not been shared.

Also called the Yota 3, the device features two displays. The one on the front is a 5.5-inch AMOLED display sporting a Full HD resolution, while the second unit is a 5.2-inch E-ink unit with three capacitive keys at the bottom for navigation. As for the design, it is quite the departure from the unique pebble-shaped design of the YotaPhone 2. The new design simply has a metal frame sandwiched between two sheets of curved glass.

Moving to the specifications, buyers will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset inside paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage, depending on the variant chosen.

There is a 13 MP primary camera on the back accompanied by a dual tone LED flash and a 12 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

As for connectivity, owners will get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C and a 3,300 mAh battery.

