Xposed Framework for Android Oreo may arrive soon; 95 percent code ported as version 89 rolls out

Rovo89, the creator of the popular Xposed Framework for Android has issued an update on his progress in porting the framework for Android Oreo. He detailed that about 95 percent of the code has been ported for Android Oreo and basic functions are working as intended.

According to the post on the Official Xposed for Lollipop/Marshmallow/Nougat post on xdadevelopers forum, the remaining 5 percent is the part of the code that is ‘more difficult’ to port to a new operating system. This is huge news for users that are holding on to upgrading to Android Oreo in anticipation of Xposed compatibility.

This is considering the fact that you are an Android user with a rooted smartphone with interest in tweaking your smartphone to maximise the app functionality.

For the initiated who are interested in turning to the dark side, Xposed is probably the best way to modify or add functionality to apps on your Android smartphone. What makes it the best is the fact that you don’t need to modify the apps or know any technical know-how on making any programming changes.

The modifications or additions of features are done as the app runs without the need for user intervention making it a comprehensive system without messing up your system. Rovo89 released Xposed for Android Nougat back in October, almost a year after Android Nougat was launched by Google. He mentioned that the Oreo release would not take long because of the similarity in the internal architecture.

He stated that he just upgraded his primary device to Android 8.1 Oreo so he can start testing soon. Rovo89 also released a new version fro Xposed in the form of version 89 for Android 5.0 Lollipop to Android 7.1 with a number of fixes for app crashes.