Xperia A Edge could be the first bezel-less smartphone from Sony; expected to sport a 6-inch 4K display

Sony doesn't have a bezel-less smartphone yet and this is a trend that sort of picked up in 2017 and will most likely continue in 2018. However, that could soon change after an allegedly leaked photo of the Sony Xperia A Edge showed a full-screen display with very minute bezels.

As is seen in the photo from Ithome, the Xperia A Edge has only a small bezel on the top of the phone, which is presumably there to house the front-facing camera and earpiece. The rest of the body is quite bezel-free giving the phone a very high screen-to-body ratio. The screen appears to be 6-inch in size and could have a 4K display as seen on the Xperia XZ.

As for the fingerprint sensor, it should most probably be on the side of the phone embedded in the power button, which is the norm for the past few years with Sony phones. The device appears to have a full-metal body with dual-cameras on the rear. The design also appears to be quite a departure from Sony's traditional rectangular design.

Alongside this, we also see a photo where the different colour variants of the phone are visible, namely white, blue, black and brown.

Nothing is confirmed as of now but it would seem that this could be the next flagship from Sony. It could most definitely house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and come with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. A possible unveiling of the device should reportedly be around mid-April 2018.