Xiaomi's No 1 Mi Fan sale is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on Mi smartphones; offer to end on 1 January

Xiaomi is has started the No.1 Mi Fan sale across 15 Mi Homes in six cities between 23 December to 1 January. The online No.1 Mi Fan sale was held from 20 December to 22 December.

The company is providing a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on smartphones at the Mi store. The list of discounted products can be checked on the online website of the store.

The Mi Mix is available at Rs 32,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000 in India.

The Mi A1 Android One smartphone that is expected to get Android Oreo update, is also available at Rs 12,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000.

Mi Max 2 (4 GB +32 GB), Mi Max 2 (4 GB+64 GB), Redmi Note 4 (4 GB + 64 GB) and Redmi 4 (4 GB + 64 GB) are getting a discounts of Rs 1,000 each.

The company is offering Rs 250 cashback through 'Paytm Thursday' on Paytm on the purchase of Rs 5,000 and above at any Mi store.

Users can also exchange their old phones for a new Xiaomi phone at the Mi store.

Other products getting discount during the No 1 Mi Fan sale are Air Purifier Filter, BT speaker Mini Grey, BT speaker Mini Gold, Mi In-ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi Headphones Comfort (White). The Air purifier filter is now priced at Rs 1,999 after a discount of Rs 500, the BT speaker Mini is priced at Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 400.

Mi In-ear Headphones Pro HD is available at Rs 1,799 after a discount of Rs 2,00. The Mi Headphones Comfort is priced at Rs 2,699 after a discount of Rs 300.

Head to this page for a complete listing of the all the products and their discounted prices.