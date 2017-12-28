Xiaomi's new MIUI 9 update to bring iPhone X-like gestures on its near bezel-less devices

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it could be bringing iPhone X like swipe gestures in its next update for MIUI, the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.12.28. At the moment, only near bezel-less Xiaomi phones will get the gestures feature. This list of devices includes the Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

The gestures are fairly simple and straightforward. Users can swipe from the bottom to the top of the screen to go to the home screen of their device. They can also swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold for a second to access all the apps open in the background. Lastly, to go switch to the previous page, users can just swipe left to right to the middle of the screen or right to left to the middle of the screen.

Apart from these gestures, the beta update also packs some other bug fixes which include top sites setting are now restored automatically in Mi Browser, dual apps for WhatsApp now add contact member from group and fixes in the App vault.

In more Xiaomi related news, the company has announced Mi Service Order Status, a new service where users can track their device repair status. Xiaomi also plans on starting its online sale of the Redmi 5A 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant and its 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage variant on 28 December at 12 pm.